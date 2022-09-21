2022 Taste of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Queen City is set to serve up what makes it special!

Queen City News is honored to be a sponsor for the Taste of Charlotte. The three-day festival gets underway on Friday, Sept. 30, in uptown Charlotte.

Food Festival in Charlotte

Taste of Charlotte features samples from area restaurants and various performances and activities that will surely delight the festival-goers. Aside from that, a large variety of local, regional, and national partners will provide information, coupons, and free stuff!

Admission to Taste of Charlotte is FREE. Purchase festival coins to use for restaurant samples, beverages, and kid’s activities.

You can purchase your coins on-site at booths located throughout the festival or go contactless with the new Taste of Charlotte App!

Where is the Taste of Charlotte located?

Taste of Charlotte will take place at Truist Field, Home of the Charlotte Knights! Located at 324 South Mint St. Charlotte, 28202.

Enjoy delicious food while strolling the festival experiencing three stages of entertainment, performances, and interactive tours.

Taste of Charlotte truly is a fun, friendly atmosphere for all ages. Come see for yourself why Taste of Charlotte is a taste of everything Charlotte has to offer!

This City’s Got Taste!

Bring your friends…bring your family…but please leave your furry friends at home!

SCHEDULE: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2, 2022

Friday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where is parking?

Parking for the event is in the Duke Energy Parking Deck, located between the Knights Stadium and the Panthers Stadium. Deck parking fees vary by day.

Other Preferred Parking Lots are available around the stadium.

Parking Rates in the Duke Energy Deck across from the stadium:

Friday…. Daily rate of $20.00

Saturday… Daily rate of $5.00

Sunday…. Daily rate of $20.00

ADA parking is available in the Mint Street Garage, located behind the Marriott Residence Inn. There is a fee of $5 to park in the Mint Street Garage. Or Take the Light Rail to the CLT Area Transit Station to hop on the new trolley to be dropped off at Truist Field.

2022 Participating Restaurants

Taste of Charlotte Restaurants features three of their favorite menu items to showcase to YOU! And you get to taste over 100 different local restaurant menu items throughout the festival weekend.

Can you taste them all?

For more information, please click here.