CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. There are several walks in our area this fall.

We hope to see you with your flower in hand! Across the nation, the walk is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease.

Help us grow a garden of support. Full details here.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s Pep Rally

Pep Rally, Sept. 20, Legion Brewing South Park | 5610 Carnegie Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28209

QCN’s Ann Wyatt Little and Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane will be at the event throughout the day.

Walks Near You

MOORESVILLE, NC: Sept. 24, 2022

Schedule of Events:

Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony at 10 am | Walk at 10:30 am

Location:

Bellingham Park | 1600 Bellingham Drive Mooresville, NC 28115

Contact:

Brittany Blain | 980.498.7740 | bnblain@alz.org

No T-shirts are given out at Walk, but organizers will continue to mail them to $100+ fundraisers through 12/31! *Please login to confirm T-shirt size & mailing address.* More information here.

Click here to register. Click here to donate.

GASTONIA, NC: Oct. 8, 2022

Schedule of Events:

Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony at 10 am | Walk at 10:30 am

Location:

Rotary Centennial Pavilion | 107 N. South Street Gastonia, NC 28052

Contact:

Brittany Blain | 980.498.7740 | bnblain@alz.org

No T-shirts are given out at Walk, but organizers will continue to mail them to $100+ fundraisers through 12/31! *Please login to confirm T-shirt size & mailing address.* More information here.

Click here to register. Click here to donate.

ROCK HILL, SC: Oct. 15, 2022

Schedule of Events:

Registration 9:00 AM | Opening Ceremony 9:45 AM

Location:

Winthrop University | 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill, SC Rock Hill, SC 29730

Route Length: Approximately 2 miles

Contact:

Candace Taylor | 864-374-2684 | cataylor@alz.org

No T-shirts are given out at Walk, but organizers will continue to mail them to $100 fundraisers!

*Please login to confirm T-shirt size & mailing address.* More information here.

Click here to register. Click here to donate.

CHARLOTTE, NC: Oct. 22, 2022

Schedule of Events:

Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony at 10 am | Walk at 10:30 am

Location:

Truist Field | 324 S Mint Street Charlotte, NC 28203

Contact:

Emily Kelt | 980.498.7725 | emkelt@alz.org

Raise $100+ by 09/23 to earn your t-shirt in time for Walk day! No t-shirts are available on Walk day, but organizers will continue to mail them to $100+ fundraisers through 12/31.

Click here to register. Click here to donate.

KANNAPOLIS, NC: Oct. 29, 2022

Schedule of Events:

Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony at 10 am | Walk at 10:30 am

Location:

Atrium Health Ballpark | 1 Cannon Baller Way Kannapolis, NC 28081

Contact:

Jordan McKenzie | 336.814.3722 | jmmckenzie@alz.org

To get your T-shirt by Walk day, raise $100 by 9/30. No T-shirts are given out at Walk, but organizers will continue to mail them to $100+ fundraisers through 12/31.

Click here to register. Click here to donate.

HICKORY, NC: Oct. 29, 2022

Schedule of Events:

Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony at 10 am | Walk at 10:30 am

Location:

LP Frans Stadium | 2500 Clement Boulevard Hickory, NC 28601

Contact:

Meredith Willis | 828.398.5780 | mmwillis@alz.org

To get your T-shirt by Walk day, raise $100 by 9/30. No T-shirts are given out at Walk, but organizers will continue to mail them to $100+ fundraisers through 12/31!

Click here to register. Click here to donate.