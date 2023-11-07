2023 November General Election Results

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is your local election headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and the days that follow.
Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day in North Carolina. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.
In South Carolina, polls will open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Any voter who is in line at their polling place at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.
Beginning with the 2023 municipal elections, North Carolina voters will be asked to show photo ID when they check in to vote. Learn more here. See the results below:
Alexander County
Anson County
Avery County
Burke County
Cabarrus County
Caldwell County
Catawba County
Chesterfield County
Chester County
Cleveland County
Gaston County
Iredell County
Lancaster County
Lincoln County
Mecklenburg County
Rowan-Salisbury County
Union County
Watauga County
York County
