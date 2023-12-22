CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Happy holidays from your TV sports family at Charlotte Sports Live!
Join Carla Gebhart, Mike Lacett, Gabe McDonald, and Grace Grill as they break down the top five Charlotte sports moments of 2023.
- No. 5: Blaney wins Coke 600 en route to cup series title
- No. 4: Michael Jordan sells the Hornets
- No. 3: Hornets get lucky in lottery, move up to #2
- No. 2: Charlotte FC make playoffs for the first time
- No. 1: Panthers hire Reich, move up to get Young, fire Reich
More from CSL
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.