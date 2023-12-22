NORTH CAROLINA — The gubernatorial race to replace term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper (D) tops the statewide contests in 2024.
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R), Attorney General Josh Stein (D), and Treasurer Dale Folwell (R) are running for governor, thus opening their currently-held seats.
Chief Legal Analyst Khalif Rhodes and Anchor Brien Blakely break down each candidate.
North Carolina Statewide Offices
- North Carolina Governor: Chrelle Booker (D), Shannon Bray (L), Dale Folwell (R), Gary Foxx (D), Bill Graham (R), Michael Morgan (D), Mark Robinson (R), Mike Ross (L), Josh Stein (D), Wayne Turner (G), Marcus Williams (D)
- Lieutenant Governor: Deanna Ballard (R), Peter Boykin (R), Ben Clark (D), Rivera Douthit (R), Jeffrey Elmore (R), Marlenis Hernandez Novoa (R), Rachel Hunt (D), Allen Mashburn (R), Jim O’Neil (R), Sam Page (R), Ernest T. Reeves (R), Mark H. Robinson (D), Dee Watson (L), Hal Weatherman (R), Seth Woodall (R)
- North Carolina Attorney General: Dan Bishop (R), Satana Deberry (D), Tim Dunn, (D), Jeff Jackson (D)
- North Carolina State Auditor: Dave Boliek (R), Jack Clark (R), Charles Dingee (R), Bob Drach (L), Jessica Holmes (D), Jim Kee (R), Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street (R), Jeff Tarte (R),
- Director of Agriculture: Colby (Bear) Hammonds (R), Sean Haugh (L), Sarah Taber (D), Steve Troxler (R)
- Insurance Commissioner: C. Robert Brawley (R), Mike Causey (R), Andrew Marcus (R), Natasha Marcus (D), David Wheeler (D)
- Labor Commissioner: Luke Farley (R), Jon Hardister (R), Chuck Stanley (R), Travis J. Wilson (R), Braxton Winston II (D)
- Secretary of State: Chad Brown (R), Elaine Marshall (D), Jesse Thomas (R), Christine E. Villaverde (R)
- State Superintendent: Kenon Crumble (D), C.R. Katie Eddings (D), Maurice (Mo) Green (D), Michele Morrow (R), Catherine Truitt (R)
- NC Treasurer: Brad Briner (R), AJ Daoud (R), Gabe Esparza (D), Wesley Harris (D), Rachel Johnson (R)
- NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6: Lora Christine Cubbage (D), Jefferson G. Griffin (R), Allison Riggs (D)