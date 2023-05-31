2023 Taste of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Queen City is set to serve up what makes it special!

Queen City News is honored to be a sponsor for the Taste of Charlotte. The three-day festival gets underway on Friday, June 9, in Uptown Charlotte.

Food Festival in Charlotte

Taste of Charlotte features samples from area restaurants and various performances and activities that will surely delight the festival-goers. Aside from that, a large variety of local, regional, and national partners will provide information, coupons, and free stuff!

Admission to Taste of Charlotte is FREE. Purchase festival coins to use for restaurant samples, beverages, and kid’s activities.

You can purchase your coins on-site at booths located throughout the festival or go contactless with the Taste of Charlotte App!

Where is the Taste of Charlotte located ?

Located in Uptown Charlotte, on Tryon St. in the heart of Center City Charlotte.

Enjoy delicious food while strolling the festival experiencing 3 stages of entertainment, performances, and interactive tours.

Taste of Charlotte truly is a fun, friendly atmosphere for all ages. Come see for yourself why Taste of Charlotte is a taste of everything Charlotte has to offer!

This City’s Got Taste !

As a food festival, Taste of Charlotte requests that you leave your furry friends at home to avoid conflicts with sanitation in food service. “We recommend coming early when gates open at 11 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. If we had to pick a day, Friday is our favorite!”

SCHEDULE: June 9 – June 11, 2023

Friday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where is parking ?

Parking for the event is located at a variety of city lots and on street meters. Center City Charlotte Parking Options

Or Take the Light Rail to the CLT Area Transit Station and Brooklyn Village stops.

Taste of Charlotte has no control over any parking in the city.

2023 Participating Restaurants

Taste of Charlotte Restaurants features three of their favorite menu items to showcase to YOU! And you get to taste over 100 different local restaurant menu items throughout the festival weekend. Can you taste them all?

How Many Coins Will I Need To Get Food Samples Or Beverages ?

Restaurant tastings range from 1 coin to 4 coins. Beverages range from 3 coins to 7 coins.

For more information, please click here.