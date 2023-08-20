CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is a proud sponsor of the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. There are several walks in our area this fall.

We hope to see you with your flower in hand! Across the nation, the walk is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease.

Help us grow a garden of support. Full details here.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s Kickoff

A Charlotte Walk Kickoff will take place at the Charlotte Knights Game on Saturday, Sept. 9

The game starts at 5:30 pm. $5 from each ticket sold will be donated to The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte, organizers said.

Walks Near You

MOORESVILLE, NC: Sept. 23, 2023

Schedule of Events:

Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony and Walk at 10 am

Location:

Cornelius Road Park | 247 Cornelius Road, Mooresville, NC 28117

Contact:

Brittany Blain | 980.498.7740 | bnblain@alz.org

T-shirts will be mailed out prior to Walk Day on 9/23/23. To receive your t-shirt by Walk Day, fundraise or donate $100 by 8/26/23.

T-shirts will continue to be mailed out through January 2024 for anyone that fundraises or donates $100 by 12/31/23. For more information, please click here.

Click here to register. Click here to donate.

GASTONIA, NC: Oct. 14, 2023

Schedule of Events:

Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony and Walk at 10 am

Location:

CaroMont Health Park | 800 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28052

Contact:

Brittany Blain | 980.498.7740 | bnblain@alz.org

T-shirts will be mailed out prior to Walk Day on 10/14/23. To receive your t-shirt by Walk Day, fundraise or donate $100 by 9/16/23.

T-shirts will continue to be mailed out through January 2024 for anyone that fundraises or donates $100 by 12/31/23. For more information, please click here.

Click here to register. Click here to donate.

CHARLOTTE, NC: Oct. 21, 2023

Schedule of Events:

Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony at 10 am | Walk Start after the Ceremony

Location:

Truist Field | 324 S Mint Street Charlotte, NC 28203

Contact:

Emily Kelt | 980.498.7725 | emkelt@alz.org

We’re delivering 2023 Walk gear right to your door. Register & raise $100 by September 22nd to receive your T-shirt in time for Walk Day! For more information, please click here.

Click here to register. Click here to donate.

KANNAPOLIS, NC: Oct. 28, 2023

Schedule of Events:

Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony and Walk at 10 am

Location:

Atrium Health Ballpark | 1 Cannon Baller Way Kannapolis, NC 28081

Contact:

Nathaniel Morefield | 336.370.5812 | nmorefield@alz.org

For more information, please click here.

Click here to register. Click here to donate.

HICKORY, NC: Oct. 28, 2023

Schedule of Events:

Registration at 9 am | Opening Ceremony and Walk at 10 am

Location:

LP Frans Stadium | 2500 Clement Boulevard Hickory, NC 28601

Contact:

Meredith Willis | 828.398.5780 | mmwillis@alz.org

For more information, please click here.

Click here to register. Click here to donate.