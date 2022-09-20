34th Annual Charlotte Turkey Trot | 2022

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The countdown to Thanksgiving is on and we are already anticipating a great way for you to kick off the day with a Charlotte tradition!

Join Queen City News at the 34th annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot. The yearly event supports Samaritan’s Feet, as well as the CMPD Holiday Toy Drive.

We’ll see you and your family and friends on the trot route!

About Charlotte Turkey Trot

Listed as one of the 30 Best Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trots in America, the Charlotte Turkey Trot has been a local family tradition for the past 33 years.

Starting and finishing at the SouthPark Mall, the largest road race (9,000+) in NC is a homecoming destination for extended families, old classmates, and a place to meet and celebrate with neighbors.

The community comes together to kick off the holiday season with a healthy morning run/walk before heading home to celebrate Thanksgiving with food and family.

REGISTER

You can register for this year’s Charlotte Turkey Trot, by clicking here.

RACE DETAILS

All registrations are final once payment is submitted, organizers said. Questions should be directed to info@runcharlotte.com or posted to their Facebook page @charlotteturkeytrot.

2022 EVENT SCHEDULE

Saturday, October 22:

10:00am – 4:00pm VIP Packet Pick-Up & Registration SouthPark Mall Center Court

DONATE: Please bring a toy for a boy or girl ages 14 and under for the CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project Toy Drive to help families in our area!

Tuesday, November 22:

Noon – 7:00pm Packet Pick-Up & Registration SouthPark Mall Symphony Park

Wednesday, November 23:

Noon – 7:00pm Packet Pick-Up & Registration SouthPark Mall Symphony Park

Thursday, November 24: Thanksgiving Day!

6:30 am Pre-Race Activation Opens SouthPark Mall near Symphony Park

Music and Announcements Begin Symphony Park Stage

8:00 am Harris Teeter 1 Mile Run Starts Barclay Downs

8:10 am 8K Starts Barclay Downs

8:30 am Harris Teeter Tot Trot (8 & Under) Race Finish Line near Symphony Park

9:10 am 5K Starts Barclay Downs

8K Novant Health Awards Ceremony Stage (Dick’s Parking Lot)

10:00 am 5K Novant Health Awards Ceremony Stage (Dick’s Parking Lot)

10:30 am Race Activation Closes

DONATE: Please bring a toy for a boy or girl ages 14 and under for the CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project Toy Drive to help families in our area!

For more information, please click here.