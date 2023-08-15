35th Annual Charlotte Turkey Trot | 2023

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s still summer but organizers of one of Charlotte’s biggest events are already looking ahead to Thanksgiving!

David Jessey with CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot joined Queen City News Now Tuesday, Aug. 15, as registration kicks off.

Charlotte Turkey Trot

Tuesday marks 100 days out from the Charlotte Turkey Trot. Organizers are holding an event at Suffolk Punch Brewery from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

2023 event registration starts Tuesday and from Aug. 15 through Aug. 31, folks can receive ‘Summer Savings’ pricing on the 8K and 5K of only $35.

“To celebrate, we are kicking off registration with our friends at Suffolk Punch Brewing in SouthPark. A 12oz pour of any Suffolk Punch draft to toast the 35th anniversary is included when you register in person at Suffolk Punch from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15,” organizers with Charlotte’s Turkey Trot said.

The Turkey Trots’ new primary beneficiary, CMPD Explorer’s Holiday Toy Drive, will be on-site collecting toys as they begin their initiative to collect thousands of toys for children over the upcoming months.

Stop by Suffolk Punch SouthPark – located behind Dick’s Sporting Goods near the SouthPark Mall food court:

Dick’s providing first 100 in-person registrations with Dick’s long-sleeve tech shirt

20 percent off discount coupon on Aug. 15 at the Dick’s SouthPark location

New Balance Running on-site with swag and give-away

Queen City News on-site live with giveaways

CPI Security water bottles to the first 100 registrations

See new t-shirt design and medals (t-shirts will not be given out until Oct. 21 packet pick-up starts)

About Charlotte Turkey Trot

Listed as one of the 30 Best Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trots in America, the Charlotte Turkey Trot has been a local family tradition for the past 33 years.

Starting and finishing at the SouthPark Mall, the largest road race (9,000+) in NC is a homecoming destination for extended families, old classmates, and a place to meet and celebrate with neighbors.

The community comes together to kick off the holiday season with a healthy morning run/walk before heading home to celebrate Thanksgiving with food and family.

Packet Pickup & Registration

You can register for this year’s Charlotte Turkey Trot, by clicking here.

Here are the 6 opportunities to pick up your registration packet:

Saturday, October 21 @ Center Court, SouthPark Mall – 10 AM to 2 PM

Monday, November 13 @ DICK’s Pineville @ Carolina Place Mall – 4 PM to 7 PM

Tuesday, November 14 @ DICK’s at Birkdale Village in Huntersville – 4 PM to 7 PM

Thursday, November 16 @ DICK’s Sycamore Commons in Matthews – 4 PM to 7 PM

Tuesday, November 21 @ (TBC) Symphony Park or Suffolk Punch Brewing, SouthPark Mall – 12 PM to 7 PM

Wednesday, November 22 @ (TBC) Symphony Park or Suffolk Punch Brewing, SouthPark Mall – 12 PM to 7 PM

Thursday, November 23 “WILL CALL ONLY” packet pick-up – 6:30 AM to 8 AM race morning in DICK’s parking lot (additional cost of $15 charged during the registration process)

RACE DETAILS

All registrations are final once payment is submitted, organizers said. Questions should be directed to info@runcharlotte.com or posted to their Facebook page @charlotteturkeytrot.

2023 EVENT SCHEDULE

Start Time: 8:10am EST End Time: 10:59am EST

Price: $35.00 Race Fee + $4.11 SignUp Fee

Registration: Price increases to $40.00 after August 31, 2023 at 11:59 pm EDT

Start Time: 9:10am EST End Time: 10:59am EST

Price: $35.00 Race Fee + $4.11 SignUp Fee

Registration: Price increases to $40.00 after August 31, 2023 at 11:59 pm EDT

Start Time: 8:00am EST End Time: 10:59am EST

Price: $25.00 Race Fee + $3.44 SignUp Fee

Registration: Price increases to $30.00 after October 21, 2023 at 11:59 pm EDT

FOLLOW SIGNS TO THE GRASS AT SYMPHONY PARK

50 yd dash – 3 & Under

100 yd dash – 4 & up

Start Time: 8:30am EST End Time: 9:30am EST

Price: $0.00 Race Fee

Registration: Registration ends November 22, 2023, at 7:59 pm EST

DONATE: Please bring a toy for a boy or girl ages 14 and under for the CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project Toy Drive to help families in our area!

CMPD EXPLORER’S CHRISTMAS PROJECT | TOY DRIVE AT TURKEY TROT

Help put a smile on the faces of children in need this holiday season and donate a new, unwrapped toy to the CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project and Toy Drive! Collection bins will be at all of the Charlotte Turkey Trot packet pickups, as well as on Thanksgiving Day!

Toys for boys and girls ages 14 and under are needed as well as winter accessories like hats, gloves, and coats.

2023 Dates and Locations — TBD