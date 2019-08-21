Carolinas’ Own Queen City News (WJZY), virtual channel 46, is a FOX-affiliated television station serving Charlotte, North Carolina, United States that is licensed to Belmont. The station is owned by Nexstar Media Group, as part of a duopoly with Rock Hill, South Carolina-licensed MyNetworkTV affiliate WMYT-TV.

The two stations share studios on Performance Road in unincorporated western Mecklenburg County and transmitter facilities in Dallas, North Carolina, along the Catawba River.

The station first signed on the air on March 9, 1987, originally operating as an independent station.

WJZY presently broadcasts more than 60 hours of locally produced newscasts each week (with 10 hours each weekday, four and a half hours on Saturdays, and six hours on Sundays).

In regards to the number of hours devoted to news programming, it is the highest local newscast output of any television station in the Charlotte market.

Contact Us

Copies of Newscasts

Closed Captions

Rescan your TV to see WJZY programming

Advertise With Us

Jobs

Queen City News App

QC Pinpoint Weather App

What’s On FOX

Public File Inquiries

FCC Public File

EEO Report