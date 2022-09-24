CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The NHRA Carolina Nationals are well underway at zMax Dragway in Concord. The event runs Friday through Sunday, featuring hundreds of dragsters from the local level up to the national NHRA dragsters.



Sponsors support motorsports and the NHRA isn’t any different. A ticket to the race gets you in the pit area where you can see all the dragsters and their sponsors up close.

This weekend in the Top Alcohol Dragster category you will find the Sheetz-sponsored car. Travis Shumake, who is one of the few openly gay drivers in the sport, is driving the Sheetz dragster this weekend. His ultimate goal in the NHRA is to eventually transition to the Top Fuel category.

The NHRA is a historically conservative sport, but Shumake says the industry has welcomed him without any issues.

“You know I think we think of this as a very conservative sport and it is, but that doesn’t mean that people are stuck in the old days and people have been extremely welcoming and supportive. I think it has taken a little bit of time to earn my keep or earn their trust as a valid driver in the sport, but as I continue to grow people continue to be more open and warm to me,” said Shumake.

Shumake calls New York City home but travels the country with the NHRA tour. His next race following the NHRA Carolina Nationals is out west in Pomona, California in November.