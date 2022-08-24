NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One week from Wednesday, the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway will hold its final race on the current pavement, which dates back more than two decades.

One of the most recognizable names in motorsports will take a step back in time and get behind the wheel of a racecar where his career all started.

It’s the final race on the current pavement, but it’s not the final race at the track. Owners hope this is just the beginning of a new era and it’s all part of a multi-million dollar plan to revitalize the track. It’s only fitting that an Earnhardt will be driving a car in the final race on the old, worn-out asphalt.



Dale Earnhardt Jr. has already made it to the top of the NASCAR ranks as a NASCAR Hall of Fame Member. He was named the most popular driver 15 times and has won 26 races in the Cup Series.

Despite his success, Junior is ready to return to his roots by racing in a late model stock car at North Wilkesboro. He hasn’t competed since 1997 in a late model.

“I’ve wanted to drive the late model car for a really long time and I just have not had the guts to do it,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Earnhardt Jr. has experience at North Wilkesboro, racing on the same exact pavement back in 1995. A lot has changed in more than two decades, mainly his success as a NASCAR driver.

Junior admits he has a little anxiety jumping back in a late model.

“I don’t know. I have always thought people would say, ‘oh well. He comes. He should win. He’s an old cup guy he’s got great equipment. He should win and if you don’t,’ you are afraid of getting ridiculed or criticized for it,” said Earnhardt Jr.

Earnhardt says he has been inspired by the younger generation in NASCAR who race in local short track events on the side and don’t always come out on top.

The race at North Wilkesboro will be special, no matter the results. The surface will be torn up following the race to make way for dirt racing in October.

The keys to the track will then be handed back over to the owners at Speedway Motorsports who plan to repave the track and revitalize the grandstand area.

“I hope that after this race I will have enough fun that I will want to do it more next year,” said Earnhardt Jr.

Ticket sales for the race on August 31 have already been solid with the “Dale Earnhardt Jr. effect.” The speedway sold out of tickets the first weekend in August when the track reopened, even without an Earnhardt in the race.

So what will happen to the historic asphalt? Queen City News is told that plans may be in the works to allow fans to purchase jars of the old asphalt once it is ripped up following the race on August 31.