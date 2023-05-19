CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Drivers are putting the pedal to the floor at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but they aren’t professional race car drivers. The Ford Performance Racing School allows everyday people to drive fast, both legally and safely.

The Ford Performance Racing School is either a one or two-day class. While you may sign up as an average driver, the car you’re getting into is a signature of the Ford racing brand.

“It’s fun to drive someone else’s car like you stole it,” driver Stephen Dennis said.

Unique Ford school

They aren’t just any cars. They are Ford Mustang GTs, and the drivers behind the wheel are people you see on the freeway.

The Ford Performance Racing School at Charlotte Motor Speedway is the country’s only Ford school on asphalt. If you want to pursue a career in motorsports or fulfill a dream of driving a racecar, this school is the place.

Ford Performance Racing School general manager Justin Bloxham says the school’s controlled environment is a great thing for students.

“This is the safe place to do it,” General Manager Justin Bloxham said. “It’s a controlled environment. You get to do the experience of doing all that stuff without the issues of potentially doing it out on the public roads, which is not where you want to be doing what we are teaching you to do.”

The keyword is teaching. The day starts in the classroom before jumping into a Mustang and learning the basics of braking, twists, and turns. The one-of-a-kind experience draws people from across the country.

Connecticut resident Stephen Dennis said he did a similar experience in Utah and wanted to check out Concord’s driving school.

“My brother and I both like cars,” Davis, a Connecticut resident, said. “My dad did the same thing. I did a similar experience out in Utah, and then they moved it out here. Dad is getting a bit older, so how long will you enjoy driving cars like this.”

Far and wide

Even a few drivers come to Charlotte Motor Speedway from international destinations to participate in the school.

“We have had repeat customers. There is a gentleman in Venezuela that has 5 of the Ford products, and he has come to each one of the schools,” instructor Dan Buckle said.

Ford driving school students go through a one or two-day experience.

Buckle has decades of real-world racing experience. The pinnacle part of the day is driving a Ford Mustang on the Charlotte ROVAL. After taking the checkered flag in the afternoon, drivers graduate, and it’s always with a smile.

It’s also a rewarding moment for the driving instructors, who have spent years teaching at the school.

“Look. How cool is my job is very cool,” Buckle said. “Driving fast cars and helping other people drive fast cars. It’s a great job.”

There are two different types of experiences, a retail class where drivers buy the course. There is also a unique experience for Shelby GT500 owners, which comes free when they buy the car at a dealership.

Shelby GT owners can take the GTs for a drive down zMax Dragway.