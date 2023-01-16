CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte is known as the nation’s motorsports capital. Now, that title is drawing a two-wheeled racing series to the Carolinas.

The Super Motocross World Championship will open its first-ever playoff season at zMAX Dragway this fall.

NASCAR is the top motorsport in the Carolinas. There is no denying that with more than 90% of NASCAR teams based in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Motorsports Association.

There is a strong following of supercross and motocross in the Carolinas, with some stars of the circuit living in North Carolina and others training in South Carolina.

zMAX Dragway is known for its straight-line speed, going from 0 to 300 MPH in a matter of seconds. This September the dragway will be known for the high-flying thrills of Super Motocross.

The plan is to haul in tons of truckloads of dirt for the September 9th race, designing a track with challenging terrain and dozens of jumps. It’s all part of a new three-round championship combining the supercross and motocross tour. zMAX Dragway is the first stop.

“The people there are hungry. They’ve never had a race there at zMAX Dragway ever before. So there is going to be a lot of pent-up demand,” said motocross announcer, Jason Weigandt, during the official announcement in Los Angeles.

The expected crowds are why series leaders chose the Carolinas and zMAX Dragway. Grandstands can hold more than 30,000 fans and there are 40 luxury suites available. Looking at the track map, sightlines allow just about every spectator to see the entire track from any seat.

The event will have huge interest from locals. Motorcycle racing fans and amateur riders are all around the area. Club MX in Chesterfield, South Carolina serves as a training facility for up-and-coming riders.

A practice track is also in Statesville, North Carolina.

In 2021 Queen City News caught up with two-time Supercross Champion Chad Reed, who now lives in North Carolina and helped design the Statesville practice track. He said the sport continues to grow in this area.

“Most of those people who want to play those stick and ball sports are now wanting to go outdoors, put a helmet on and just be free,” said Reed.

Tickets for the event at zMAX Dragway go on sale to the public on February 7.