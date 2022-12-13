ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A racetrack from NASCAR’s past has completed its repaving job as work continues to lure NASCAR back to Rockingham Speedway.

Track leaders announced in October that the speedway was set to undergo millions of dollars in upgrades.

On Tuesday, the track shared a photo of a fresh layer of asphalt around the speedway’s sweeping corner.

NASCAR last visited Rockingham Speedway in 2013 for a standalone Camping Work Truck Series race. Since then the track has changed ownership and was awarded $9 million as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Justin Jones, Vice President of Operations at Rockingham Speedway, told Queen City News that the goal is to attract major racing series like the CARS Tour, ARCA, Formula Drift and NASCAR.

“My goal when I first took this position was to rebuild the foundation of Rockingham in hopes of inserting Rockingham back in the foundation of NASCAR,” said Jones.

Rockingham was a staple on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule until the final event in February 2004. The racing surface at that time was already abrasive and had weathered over time. The asphalt is estimated to be more than 30 years old, with core samples showing at least 3 to 4 repaves in the past.

Track leaders said they plan to add lights and remodel corporate suites.

There are also plans for the 0.526-mile “Little Rock”, built behind the backstretch of the larger track, to also see upgrades. Work will include adding lights, 5,000 seats, bathrooms and concession stands.