CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The World of Outlaws World Finals has returned to the Queen City with the action taking place now through Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hundreds of drivers are entered into the event which will see three champions crowned from three different series. The overall purse for drivers this year is more than $600,000.

Three champions will be crowned on Saturday with a huge night of action. Points accumulated from the previous nights (Wednesday-Friday) will determine the Heat Race lineups for each Series.

After competing for $15,000-to-win races during the weekday races, both World of Outlaws series will battle for $25,000-to-win in Saturday’s Feature. The Super DIRTcar Series will compete for $10,000 paydays during the week and $15,000 in the finale.

Thousands of fans are already camping in and around the speedway. The World of Outlaws World Finals features drivers from across the country, including dozens from the Carolinas.

Tickets are still available for the races straight through Saturday.