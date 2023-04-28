CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Circle K NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway is one of the most unique venues on the NHRA schedule, for two different reasons. Drivers will tell you they consider the track one of the finest facilities for hospitality. It’s also unique as it’s one of the few that races four cars at a time, instead of the normal two-lane racing.

“The technology has allowed us to go 330 mph in 3.7 seconds. It’s an unbelievable experience for the fans. You feel it in your heart, especially here with it 4 wide,” said Doug Foley, who is a part-time Top Fuel driver who also lives nearby in Mooresville.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a sister track to zMAX that is also under the Speedway Motorsports umbrella, is also a four-wide drag strip

Officials at zMAX Dragway say all the camping spots for the weekend are sold out. Fans are expected from 48 states and 10 different countries. Some of those countries include Canada, Australia, and Venezuela.

Weather is a factor this weekend with rain in the forecast. Friday morning NHRA officials used a jet dryer, a jet engine on wheels, to dry the drag strip to get racing started as close to the scheduled time as possible.

Drivers say rain isn’t the only concern when the NHRA heads to different drag strips. Temperature and humidity also determine how to set up each car.

“Track conditions decide what kind of horsepower we can put to the ground. We have the ability to dictate how fast we really want to go and the crew chiefs are looking at that very carefully,” said Foley.

There are about a dozen different categories racing this weekend, including the junior dragsters and sportsman divisions. Former NASCAR driver and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Tony Stewart is scheduled to race in the Top Alcohol Dragster category.

Racing is scheduled through Sunday. Monday could be used as a rain date if needed.