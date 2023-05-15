CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We often take for granted the safety features in our cars.

Since they are often out of sight, out of mind, airbags are something we don’t think about in our everyday driving. That is, unless a crash that prompts them to inflate.

While there can be minor injuries, like bruising, from the force of the inflators, generally, we assume airbags will protect us and save our lives. After all, that’s what they are for.

But what if the inflators could explode and potentially propel shrapnel – piercing the driver and passenger — causing injury or death? That’s the concern of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, citing defective airbag injuries the agency believes justifies a recall. A recall that would affect 67 million airbag inflators.

The airbag-maker in the crosshairs is ARC Automotive. The company’s airbag inflators have been linked to six injuries and one death in the U.S.

The NHTSA cites over-pressurization of the inflator that could possibly cause it to rupture with metal fragments forced into the passenger compartment.

The agency’s investigations conclude ARC’s hybrid inflators “stored gas” fills the airbag through an opening that can get clogged. This could cause too much pressure to build, resulting in the release of metal fragments during a rupture.

But ARC is pushing back against what it calls “tentative findings.” They are refusing the recall, saying their own extensive field testing doesn’t support it.

But General Motors isn’t taking any chances. GM is recalling nearly one million SUVs fitted withy ARC inflators. This involves Buick Enclave, Chevy Traverse, and GMC Arcadi SUVs model years 2014-2017. According to the NHTSA, if your vehicle is affected, you will be notified by letter in late June. You can get the airbags replaced free of charge at a dealership.

Other brands that recalled cars for ARC inflators include BMW, Ford and Volkswagon.

To put this in perspective, if ARC cooperates with the recall, a quarter of the 284 million vehicles on U.S. roadways will be impacted.

How do you know if your car is affected by any recall?

Find your VIN number, and plug it in on the NHTSA website.