It seems like only yesterday that Porsche took the wraps off a new 911 Speedster (it was actually in 2019), but a new report claims the next iteration is already being readied for a debut this year.

Car Magazine reported last week that a 911 Speedster based on the current 992 generation of Porsche’s sports car icon is set for debut at the 2023 Los Angeles auto show in November, possibly with cameras to help eliminate the car’s typical rear-three-quarter view blind spots.

The car would then reportedly go on sale in 2024, likely as the final variant of the 992-generation 911 before the arrival of an updated 992.2 range. Prototypes for various 992.2-generation 911 grades are already testing, including new hybrid models.

There haven’t been any 911 Speedster prototypes, which would be unusual for a new Porsche model debuting so soon.

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster, 2019 New York International Auto Show

Car Magazine speculates that the car will be based on the 911 GT3, like the last one, though earlier 911 Speedsters have been based on other 911 grades. The current 911 GT3 is powered by a 4.0-liter flat-6 generating 502 hp.

The Speedsters are among the most collectible of 911 variants. They reconnect the sports car to classic Porsches like the original 356 Speedster and later 550. The cars are strict two-seaters and come loaded with the 911’s top-shelf options. They also tend to feature a few retro cues, as well as unique design treatments like a more raked windshield, a lower roofline (when the top is up), and a double-bubble rear deck.

