Chevrolet has canceled plans for a base 1LT version of the Blazer EV, the brand confirmed to Green Car Reports on Monday.

The detail, which GM hadn’t yet confirmed publicly, came in follow-up queries regarding its announcement regarding first deliveries of the 2024 Chevy Blazer, initially in RS AWD versions.

Chevrolet clarified that the Blazer 1LT won’t just be late; it won’t show up for the 2024 or 2025 model years at all. The base version in the Blazer lineup will instead be a front-wheel-drive 2LT.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT

It had previously priced the front-wheel-drive version of the Blazer EV 2LT to start at $47,595, including destination. But the 2LT was one of the models that GM mentioned on Monday, promising additional details closer to their 2024 launch, so don’t get too attached to the price.

Further, Chevrolet noted the Blazer EV’s qualification for the full $7,500 EV tax credit—so if it keeps with the previous price, the “new” base Blazer EV might price out just over $40,000 for many households with some extras like the larger infotainment system, wireless phone charging, adaptive cruise, and heated front seats, mirrors, and steering wheel.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

That said, Chevy mentioned the Equinox EV and the next-generation Bolt as focusing more on affordability—and as of the time of writing, Chevy is still advertising the base Equinox EV 1LT version on its consumer site, offering up to 250 miles of range, for a base price of “around $30,000” with availability in spring 2024.

Realistically, GM’s decision to cut the base 1LT Blazer may simply be smart business to avoid too much overlap between models. GM plans to offer top 3LT and 3RS versions of the Equinox, and the lines between the two products, both made at GM’s plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, may become a bit blurred.

And, as GM hinted last week, a revamped Bolt EV lineup is returning and will also be an important part of its affordability messaging, provided that the Bolt returns soon enough.

