Ken Block’s widow will race at the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) this June to honor her late husband.

Lucy Block announced last week that she will enter the hill climb, scheduled for June 25, driving a Sierra Echo EV in the Unlimited Class. This will be her first time competing at Pikes Peak.

“Driving Pikes Peak International Hill Climb gives us a way to carry Ken’s spirit forward and do something he was excited to do himself,” Lucy Block said in a statement.

Ken Block was killed in a snowmobile crash in January, after which his family confirmed plans to continue racing. Lucy and daughter Lia Block have competed in rallies over the past few months, and Lia will drive her father’s Porsche 911 “Hoonipigasus” Pikes Peak racer at the hill climb this year, in an untimed “tribute run.”

The Sierra Echo EV single-seat racer Lucy Block will be driving is manufactured by Sierra Cars, with an electric powertrain from specialist firm Hypercraft. The 1,350-pound tubular-steel-chassis vehicle is rated at 300 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque, enabling a top speed of 120 mph. Electricity is supplied by a trio of 18.6-kwh battery modules.

The Block family, Sierra Cars, and Hypercraft also plan to sell seven Block Edition versions of the race car, all signed by the family and featuring special graphics. A portion of the sales will be donated to the 43 Institute, a nonprofit formed by the Block family with the stated goal of “creating paths of opportunity for the exceptionally driven who may lack the proper support system for growth and success.” The goal is to raise $43,000 for the organization.

