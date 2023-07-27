Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to launch its next generation of compact cars and will use the 2023 Munich auto show this September to preview the first of them.

The preview will come in the form of a concept car, a single teaser photo for which was released by the automaker this week.

The teaser points to the concept previewing a redesigned CLA-Class or direct successor to the current coupe-like sedan.

Camouflaged prototypes for the mystery model have already been spotted. Due around 2025, the new compact sedan will offer buyers the choice of hybrid or electric powertrains. The flexibility to offer both powertrain options is made possible by Mercedes’ new platform designed for compact cars.

Known as the MMA, the platform will be Mercedes’ last to include support for gas engines and will eventually be used for all Mercedes models ranging up to and including the C-Class segment. Above this, Mercedes will have the MB.EA platform for medium and large models, the AMG.EA for high-performance models from AMG, and the Van.EA for light commercial vehicles. All of these future platforms will be electric only.

The arrival of the first model on the MMA platform will also see the introduction of Mercedes’ own operating system, dubbed MB.OS. The system will have its own infotainment and navigation systems, but will support popular alternatives like Google Maps or Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone mirroring systems.

With the arrival of the MMA platform and its associated models, Mercedes plans to prune its compact offerings, or Entry Segment vehicles, as referred to by the automaker. Models like the A-Class sedan and hatch, and B-Class minivan will disappear. However, the CLA-Class sedan and wagon, as well as the GLA-Class and GLB-Class crossovers will remain.

The Munich auto show starts Sept. 4. Mercedes will also use the event to present updated versions of the current EQA and EQB electric compact crossovers, as well as an updated EQV electric mid-size van.

Related Articles