BMW’s X5 mid-size SUV and its coupe-like X6 sibling have been thoroughly updated for the 2024 model year.

Revealed late on Tuesday, the updated SUVs benefit from new styling, new powertrains, and an overhauled cabin loaded with BMW’s latest technology.

They go into production in April at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Sales should commence shortly thereafter and BMW has confirmed pricing will start at $66,195 for the 2024 X5 and $74,895 for the 2026 X6. Both figures include a $995 destination charge.

New headlights with a slimmer design feature on both SUVs, while the X5 also gets new taillights with graphics that form an X shape. The grille for each model has also been revised and now has a more sculpted look, and the X5 offers a lighting option for the grille for the first time.

2024 BMW X6

The X6 comes standard with an M Sport package. Its lower fascia has a large octagonal section housing the front air intakes. The range-topping M60i grades for both the X5 and X6 (updated versions of the X5 M and X6 M are yet to be revealed) benefit from further differentiation, including more M badges, gloss-black side-mirror caps, and quad-exhaust tips.

For the interior, the traditional cowl over the digital instrument cluster is gone, leaving a 12.3-inch floating screen that connects with a similar 14.9-inch screen for the infotainment system. The rest of the dash has also been renewed, with fewer physical buttons as some controls have become digital. The central air vents have also been made very slim and are integrated within an ambient light bar lining the dash.

2024 BMW X5

The powertrain department has also been overhauled and now includes electrification as standard across the range, which in most instances consists of a mild-hybrid system. The X5 and X6 continue to be offered with inline-6 and V-8 engines in the U.S., as well as a plug-in hybrid setup reserved for the X5.

The inline-6 is a newly developed turbocharged 3.0-liter unit that delivers 375 hp in the X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, and X6 xDrive40i grades. This same engine is paired with an electric motor in the plug-in hybrid X5 xDrive50e, which bumps combined output by 100 hp to a new total of 483 hp. BMW has also upped the plug-in hybrid’s electric range by 10 miles to a new total of 40 miles, made possible by a new 25.7-kwh battery.

2024 BMW X5

The X5 M60i xDrive and X6 M60i xDrive also receive a newly developed V-8. It’s still a twin-turbo 4.4-liter unit, and while peak output of 523 hp remains the same, the new mild-hybrid system is able to provide a temporary 12-hp boost.

An 8-speed automatic, 20-inch wheels, and all-wheel drive are standard across the X5 and X6 lineups, apart from the X5 sDrive40i, which features rear-wheel drive.

2024 BMW X5

Handy driver-assist features start with augmented reality navigation. A new Highway Assist system can control the vehicle at speeds up to 85 mph in some situations with the driver’s hands off the wheel as long as they are paying attention. A Maneuver Assistant can store more complex maneuvers, this time using GPS data, as well as data from steering movements. Up to 10 maneuvers can be saved, for instance a tricky driveway or parking situation.

