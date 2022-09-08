CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday.

The event is held twice every year, once in the Spring and again in the Fall. The fall event this year features thousands of cars, including many from famous films.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Garage has been transformed into the Showcase Pavilion featuring a one-of-a-kind 2022 Detroit Autorama’s “Spirit of Rodding” winner and a 1954 Chevrolet street rod three-engine-truck with a patriotic scheme.

Some cars will take you to the big screen with the screen-used 1959 Corvette from “Animal House”, the bike from “Leatherheads”, along with stunning replicas of the “Smokey and the Bandit” trailer and “Ghostrider” bike.

On Saturday Charlotte Motor Speedway and veterans from Old Armor Brewing will team up to hold a 110-story Memorial Stair Climb through the grandstands to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

Tickets are on sale for $10 on Thursday and $15 both Friday and Saturday.