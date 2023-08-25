CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is helping you get ready to go back to school. Watch our special this weekend!

It airs first on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 4:30 p.m. on WMYT and again at 4 p.m. Sunday on WJZY.

Queen City News will address Cabarrus County’s shortest year ever, ChatGPT impacts, reading aptitude challenges in post-COVID classrooms, interviews with local superintendents, and teacher shortages across the Carolinas, among other topics.

Several school systems go back to class in August, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools who go back to class on Monday, Aug. 28.