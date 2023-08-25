CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some of the shelves are bare at the Charlotte Area Book Bank after a summer full of initiatives to put books in the hands of kids across the Queen City.

Promising Pages collects new and donated books and shares them with children living in the city’s book desert. There are an estimated 60,000 children that live in the Charlotte area book desert, which is considered a home with few if any age-appropriate books. The red heat map indicates where the city’s book desert is.

Kelly Cates and her small team work to remove literacy barriers and increase book access. The group is one of several non-profits with a shared goal of helping kids succeed.

“It’s an absolute pure joy to see a kid connect with a book,” Cates said.

Studies show if students aren’t reading on grade level by the third grade they are four times more likely to drop out of high school. The pandemic did not help improve scores. Reading proficiency dropped for CMS third graders by 20 percent from 2019 to 2021.

“When you are learning to read and come home from school you need parents or caregivers to read as much as you can,” added Cates.

As a new school year gets underway Cates says it takes the community to help.

“It takes more than schools and teachers. It takes parents encouraging and non-profits supporting that,” Cates said. Cates says it’s important to let kids pick their own books so they are empowered to finish them. “You might have just set them up on a path of lifelong learning if they find that one book that motivates them,” said Cates.

Over the summer the Charlotte Area Book Bank gave away more than 100,000 books through various programs, book buses, and summer camps. While the summer giveaway initiative was a success, many of the shelves are now empty. The non-profit relies on donations and time from volunteers to sort and clean books for all ages.

“There’s a lot of power in stories and words but the mental benefits and some kids use it as an escape or as a way to learn about other worlds,” said Cates on the importance of reading. The greatest need is for children’s books in new and gently used condition for ages Pre-K through 5th grade. Damaged books, school textbooks, adult books, magazines, and adult books will not be accepted.

