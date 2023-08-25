CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you ask ChatGPT if artificial intelligence should be allowed in schools the chatbot powered by AI won’t tell you yes or no, but instead help you weigh both the positive and negative factors.

The same factors that educators across the country have been weighing as they set their policies for the new school year.

Although they’ve had the summer to gameplan, ChatGPT and AI are kind of like the Wild West. The popular platform only gaining mainstream attention less than a year ago.

“It has just accelerated exponentially fast,” said Nancy Brightwell, Chief Academic Officer for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

For now, CMS is not allowing it on school devices for teachers or students, but higher-ups are plenty aware of how AI can help with education and aren’t discouraging its use.

“It holds much promise for individualizing and actually providing a personalized tutor kind of experience for a child where they can go deep on a subject that they’re grappling with and trying to understand,” Brightwell said.

As most students will tell you though, just like a superhero’s powers, they can be used for good or for bad.

Laksha Ramkumar is a rising senior at David Butler High School. She says she has seen students use ChatGPT to cheat and pass assignments.

“Absolutely. Without a doubt,” Ramkumar said.

She adds she’s even seen students use it to pass classes that they otherwise would have failed since they had struggled with the subject.

“Like you can fully not understand how to do something and show proficiency in it,” Ramkumar said.

But to those who cheat, Ramkumar also says beware because although it’s rare, AI can be wrong. During our interview, Ramkumar, who just passed Calculus 3 this summer, asked ChatGPT to solve a math formula and after she checked the math, found it the bot had gotten the wrong answer.

She also warns of something the chatbot itself brought up when Queen City news asked it about if it should be used in schools, that it could cause students to rely on it too much hurting their ability to learn the material.

“My mom actually asked me this question the other day. She said, do you think people are retaining it less? And I replied to her, I don’t think people are learning it in the first place,” Ramkumar said.

Despite that, Ramkumar isn’t against AI, in fact, quite the opposite. She says all students should learn to use it because it’s part of the future.