CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will highlight the NC Department of Public Instruction’s 2022-23 schools report card.

School officials plan to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Renaissance West STEAM Academy in west Charlotte.

CMS Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Beth Thompson plans to discuss how Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools fared with other North Carolina school districts.

CMS administrators will also discuss student performance and academic growth, school and student characteristics, and many other details.

Multiple officials will be in attendance including: Dr. Crystal Hill, superintendent, of CMS, Dr. Melissa Balknight, deputy superintendent, of CMS, Beth Thompson, chief strategy & innovation officer, of CMS, Dwight Thompson, principal, of Renaissance West STEAM Academy, Orlando Robinson, principal, of West Charlotte HS, & Kyerra Oglesby, principal, of Newell Elementary.