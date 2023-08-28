MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Stormy weather has snarled the beginning of the school year for two Piedmont Triad area schools.

According to Mount Airy City Schools, Mount Airy Middle School and Mount Airy High School are closed on Monday due to extended power outages and issues with flooding.

Anyone who had gotten on the buses to schools when they were operating on a two-hour delay can be picked up in the commons area of the schools.

Tharrington and Jones will be operating normally.

“Tardies will not be counted today and schools will work with families who were unable to get students to school today due to flooding,” the school district wrote.