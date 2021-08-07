Skip to content
Queen City News
Charlotte
59°
LIVE NOW
Watch Queen City News Now
Charlotte
59°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
QC News Investigates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Military
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Press Releases
Recalls
Entertainment
Unusual
Links
Hispanic Heritage Month
Daily Business Report
Celebrating QCN’s Remarkable Women!
Veterans Voices
QC Checklist
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
The Beach Report
Backyard Grilling
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Closings Login
Pinpoint Weather App
📺 Watch
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
TV Schedule
My12
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Tailgate Tips
Black and Blue Kickoff
Gutsy Play of the Game
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
NASCAR
Big Race – Daytona
Indy 500
Charlotte FC
Charlotte Hornets
College Basketball
Charlotte Knights
MLB
China 2022
QC News Now
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Traffic
Gas Prices
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the QC News Team
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
Contests
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for QC News Email Alerts
Download the Queen City News – Charlotte app
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Beijing 2022
Paris calling: After Tokyo, Olympians hanker for …
Top Beijing 2022 Headlines
Fewer medals, more heart for US at a most unusual …
Tokyo Olympics come to a close; torch passed to Paris …
Photos: The Tokyo Olympics moments we won’t forget
Photos: Tokyo’s dazzling closing ceremony
Medal Tally: USA tops all countries with 113 overall, …
Off-script Olympics: Wins, losses, and a whole lot …
More Beijing 2022
NBC’s Tirico reflects on Tokyo Games, looks ahead …
Women send powerful message in Olympic track and …
USA rolls to women’s hoops gold medal with 90-75 …
Photos: Olympic images from far above — and underwater
USA Olympian says ‘swimming has a doping problem’
Durant and US men extend dominance in Olympic basketball
Photos: Top images from the 2020 Tokyo Games
Meet Our Coverage Team
Jack Doles
Matt Barnes
Aaron Nolan
Andrew Marden
Erin Cargile
Marielena Balouris
Melissa Marino
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
FOLLOW QCN ON TWITTER
Tweets by Queen_City_News
Trending Stories
17-year-old sought in deaths of NC teens
Killer in Carolinas: Questions loom after confession
1 dead in overturn crash on NC highway
Man charged with murder of popular Charlotte DJ
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster Co. crash: troopers
Citizen saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
Fan upset over food order at Cabarrus football game
$1.3B lottery ticket winner has just days to make …
Shelby lady on potato chip run nabs $100K scratchoff
2 teens arrested after NC double homicide: police