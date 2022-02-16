Skip to content
Queen City News
Charlotte
Black History Month
BHM Special: Being a Black man in 2022
Top Black History Month Headlines
Queen Charlotte: The royalty the QC is named for
Upcoming Special: What it’s like to be a Black man …
Honoring Black History – Sugar Ray Leonard
CLT teacher stresses socially conscious art to students
Black artists contribute to the birth of Beach Music
Honoring Black History – Jim Rice
More Black History Month
Aiming to change Beatties Ford Road
Honoring Black History – John Coltrane
HBCUs graduate few top talent in STEM fields
Honoring Black History – Viola Davis
Honoring Black History – Darius Rucker
Honoring Black History – Eartha Kitt
Honoring Black History – Chris Rock
Local News
Mooresville High School gets new safety procedures
More cars on the road leading to more accidents
Mount Holly museum being forced to move
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats
Presidents Cup is officially underway
‘Heart & soul’: Twin brothers killed in crash
Driver killed after truck fails to yield in Conover
Energy restored after ‘equipment offline’ in W CLT
View All Local News
Crime and Public Safety
Accused ‘serial rapist’ facing new charges: sheriff
Fentanyl distribution could be chargeable as murder
Student accused in NW Cabarrus HS bomb threats
Child accidentally shoots, kills mom in SC
Woman dead in targeted Raleigh shooting, police say
Felon arrested in Roxboro home invasion: sheriff
View All Crime and Public Safety
National News
FL teacher removed after rant against student
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access …
VIDEO: U-Haul plows through Ohio store in smash-and-grab
Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to …
Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot …
Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ‘put an end’ to Trump Org.
View All National News
Trending Stories
17-year-old sought in deaths of NC teens
Killer in Carolinas: Questions loom after confession
1 dead in overturn crash on NC highway
Man charged with murder of popular Charlotte DJ
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster Co. crash: troopers
Citizen saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
Fan upset over food order at Cabarrus football game
$1.3B lottery ticket winner has just days to make …
Shelby lady on potato chip run nabs $100K scratchoff
2 teens arrested after NC double homicide: police
Queen City News