SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As we celebrate Black History Month, we have lost another black man, unable to grow old, a man who weeks ago was buried and died at the hands of police.

While you may differ on how to process the brutal way Tyre Nichols died, this story explains how a landmark case became a catalyst for social change. A case that gives everyone the right to protest peacefully.

Doris “Deedee” Wright, a former civil rights leader, lives in Salisbury, North Carolina. She still has fight left. She sits on the Dixonville Lincoln Memorial Project task force for a historically black cemetery in Salisbury.

This land was deeded to the city Of Salisbury in the late 1800s. The historical marker states there have been 425 documented burials; historians estimate more. While this is just one of many community initiatives, Wright traveled to Columbia, South Carolina, to show us her path to the civil rights movement.

Wright and the Executive Director of The Center for Civilization Research At The University Of South Carolina, Dr. Bobby Donaldson, discuss the history of the Civil Rights Movement in the early 1960s.

We focus this story on the men and women who were brave enough to challenge the status quo and brave enough to envision a different future for themselves and their families.

Wright also outlines her experience in her book, “The Wright Thing: My life in the civil rights movement and beyond.”

March 2, 1961, would begin a milestone United States Supreme Court Case, Edwards versus South Carolina. In 1963, in an eight-to-one decision, the United States Supreme Court overturned the convictions of 187 young men and women who were on those grounds.