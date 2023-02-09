CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The lessons of history can be sobering, but at the same time, the past provides an empowering blueprint in Uptown Charlotte.

In was once the thriving Brooklyn community, a building on South Brevard Street is an essential focal point, much as it was a century ago.

“So this is some material that I’m working with,” says Gordon Holliday, a sustainable fashion designer.

Up on the third floor, a business incubator gives Holliday a chance a place to set up shop, where he uses scraps and other materials that are often overlooked.

“So basically, I take one person’s excess and make it someone else’s access,” he told Queen City News.

“The name of my company is R.O.O.L.E., and it stands for ‘Rule over our lives every day,’” Holliday explained.

“The incubator concept in this building was started by the founders in the 1900s,” said Monique Douglas, executive director of the nonprofit The Brooklyn Collective.

The founders of the Mecklenburg Investment Company were accomplished black businessmen. Douglas says the venue carries on their legacy in the same spirit.

“And we are very intentional about the types of business that we incubate here,” Douglas says. “Because we want people that are not just coming because they are looking for office space. But really they want to be part of the greater mission of what we do here.”

The predominantly African-American Brooklyn community in Uptown Charlotte was once described as a “city within a city.”In the late 1860s, emancipated slaves first established homes in the neighborhood known as “Logtown,” which eventually was called Brooklyn, as in the New York borough.

“This neighborhood in its heyday was very prosperous,” said Douglas.

But in the 60s and 70s, the area was demolished as part of Urban Renewal.

“And now we had the city wanting to take over this land, remembering that Brooklyn was expansive, that we’re talking about over 1400 homes, over 275 businesses,” Douglas says.

Only four Brooklyn buildings remain, including the one that housed the Mecklenburg Investment Company. It’s a place where local black leaders often gathered.

“Especially this floor, a lot of fraternities, sororities, civil rights groups, and leaders would meet right here on this third floor,” said Holliday. “Sometimes I feel that essence, I feel that energy to put that in the work as well.”

The business incubator is also the home of a nonprofit From One to Some. Nate Freeman, Jr. created it in honor of his late father.

“My father who was a single parent raised two boys at Fort Bragg; he died a few years ago of prostate cancer, I wanted to honor him because he was a great man,” Freeman, Jr. says proudly. “And we started a nonprofit that helps families, but we specialize in helping single fathers.”

The sense of community and collaboration continues. And as history here shows us, working together makes reaching goals seem like less work while feeling rewarding on so many levels.

“The building has got a lot of connections here,” Freeman, Jr. says.

The Brooklyn Collective also has an art gallery. The latest exhibit, The Renaissance of Brooklyn will be on display through April 20th.