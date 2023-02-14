CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman is working to get more young girls interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math career fields.

Abi Olukeye is the founder of Smart Girls HQ. Her products and curriculum are centered around sparking creativity and interest in STEM.

“For me, it was personal. I’ve experienced the gender equity gap in many different ways. I, myself went through my undergrad as a computer scientist. So, in those classes, I was one of only and primarily one of two Black females in my entire program at the time,” Olukeye said.

Numbers from the National Science Foundation show Black workers make up 12% of the country’s working population but 9% work in STEM, even fewer are Black women.

“When I started working, I noticed that the more my roles increased in responsibility, the less females were in the room,” Olukeye said. “Then at some point, through my career, I actually just got blind to the problem until I started having children.”

With two girls of her own, Olukeye invented Smart Girls HQ. It’s an online resource for STEM education targeting young girls. Products like the Dear Smart Girl kits have all the materials needed for a fun interactive lesson that gets girls interested in chemistry and engineering.

“If not, enough women are participating in those jobs that doesn’t support the economics of that family as well as it could,” Olukeye said. “The second thing is that when we’re sitting around a room and creating any product that doesn’t represent the people that are going to use it, it’s not as effective as it could be.”

This hands-on curriculum is now in two Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and expanding.

“We don’t shy away from the hard science of the thing,” Olukeye said. “But we always pair it with something creative. We also pair it in a way that they walk away with an end product that’s useful.”

Olukeye hopes to turn the smart girls of today into the STEM women of tomorrow one kit at a time.

“What I hope is that our work gives young girls everywhere, the language, the confidence, and the tools to really bring their ideas to life,” Olukeye said.

The Dear Smart Girl Kits are sold online and are also offered in Spanish.