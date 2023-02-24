CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you go off some reports, Black girls rank dead last in literary proficiency among their female peers.

But according to Dr. Jimmeka Anderson, who often refers to that ranking, the numbers are misleading.

In actuality, she says Black girls have extremely literate lives through other mediums like lyric writing, poetry, and digital storytelling.

“There’s a quote that I really love that I always even tell my daughter that it says like if you judge a fish on its ability to climb a tree, it will live its life thinking,” Anderson said. “It’s stupid, and so, because the fish is supposed to be in the water, but if no one ever takes them to the water, they don’t know.”

Anderson wants to be someone who takes them to the water, and she does so, in part, with her black girls’ film camp. A program that gives ten finalists from across the country a chance to make their own films over a 12-week virtual experience. They’re given equipment, their team, and an all-expense paid trip to Los Angeles to learn from some of the best.

“A lot of them have shared that this was a healing journey to get those stories out, and they come out differently in the end,” Anderson said. “So, it’s been very transformative.”

It’s a journey that she understands from her own experiences.

Growing up in Black Charlotte neighborhoods, she says one of her role models was her father — a military veteran, who instilled in her essential life lessons.

“What I saw with my dad is he made friends; he had relationships with everyone. So, even some of the friends from his job, we would go to their houses, and you know, these were white people,” Anderson said. “It’s kind of like, oh… there’s white people in Charlotte. You know what I mean? And we can hang with them.”

Hanging with the white kids academically would be another story, though.

In second grade, Anderson would test into the gifted program. Her advanced learning level meant moving to a predominantly white school, where she’d soon find out the head start her white classmates had.

Coming from a family where no one had a college degree, she remembers a science fair that she came to with a project done by herself.

“I’m seeing these professional posters typed up and light bulbs and all kind of electric wiring and all,” Anderson said. “It was insane, and it just made me feel like mine looked… it looked horrible.”

It would be a lesson she didn’t quite understand at that young age.

“You start to see it later on, but when you’re a child, you don’t understand the systemic layers associated with it that’s causing you to internalize some of the thoughts that you’re having,” Anderson explained.y

That’s one of the main reasons she looks to inspire and help the next generation of young Black boys and girls, so they don’t ever have to feel like she did.

“They can know early on that they’re brilliant,” Anderson said. “They can have the support structure, the network, and people like me that can lean in and other people that I’ve built my network to become that can continue to pour into the next generation. Of kids that look like us.”

And that way, no fish is ever judged on its ability to climb a tree; instead, it’s judged on its ability to swim.