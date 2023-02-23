CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Plastic surgeon Dr. Theo Nyame and cardiologist Dr. Sandy Charles are social media stars highlighting their work and homeschooling with their kid.

Their three Instagram accounts combined have nearly 140,000 followers, with videos routinely getting thousands of views.

“For us growing up, we didn’t see a lot of examples of people that look like us in successful marriages with kids,” Dr. Nyame said. “So, through our social media platforms now, we’ve been able to feature parts of our child-rearing, parts of our homeschooling, and we’re hoping to inspire the next generation.”

Growing up, there was also something else they didn’t realize.

“I know for me when I was a teenager, and I said, ‘yeah, I wanna be a doctor,’ I then had to realize that, wait, I don’t know what the pathway is,” Dr. Charles said. “I don’t know who to talk to.”

But Dr. Charles didn’t let that stop her.

Her dad was always in her corner, but she was also motivated in her medical career by two powerful women. She watched her mother become a nurse and showed her the love of helping patients, and her grandmother showed her a different side of the medical profession.

“I watched her transform from a vibrant, vivacious grandmother to somebody that was plagued with complications after complications. She had strokes, she had kidney failure, she underwent dialysis, and then she, unfortunately, died at a much younger age than she should have,” Dr. Charles said.

Dr. Charles adds her grandmother often felt unseen and unheard by her doctors. However, when she learned that most of her grandmother’s complications could have been prevented, she was inspired to be a doctor who would always connect with her patients.

For Dr. Nyame, one of his inspirations, as he tells it, came partly from where he was born, Ghana.

“I grew up in a small little village, no running water, no paved roads, and one of my earliest memories is actually a mom who died in childbirth,” Dr. Nyame said.

Coming from a place where there was a lack of doctors resulting in things like mothers dying during childbirth, Dr. Nyame said when he came to America and saw the power of medicine, that inspired him to want to learn the ability to cure. That and a… well, not-so-gentle push from his father.

Both his father and mother had come over to America first and then brought him and his brother over later when he was still in elementary school.

As Dr. Nyame says, about a month or two after getting to New York, his dad sat them down and told them three things:

First, he wanted one of them to be a doctor and the other a lawyer.

Second, if they didn’t make good grades, he said he would send them back to West Africa and bring their cousins over instead.

Third, they were both to pick which Ivy League school they wanted to go to.

“So even at that young age, I told my dad I was going to Harvard,” Dr. Nyame said. “Something that a lot of people see as aspirational for me was not even a question, right? If I could come to the states and have this opportunity, there’s no way I was going to give up that opportunity and not reach my full potential.”

Now, if you ask Dr. Nyame or Dr. Charles if they have reached their full potential, both may say ‘no’ because of how competitive they are with themselves and each other.

“I look at all the things that she has been able to do, all of the milestones, all the encouragement, the awards, and it just pushes me to be better,” said Dr. Nyame speaking of his wife.

But in the process of pushing themselves, they want their kids and other kids to know that if they push themselves too… anything is possible.

“You want to show people that (this type of life) is not just isolated to folks who are wealthy or folks who have, but anybody right with the right guidance can achieve the same steps,” said Dr. Nyame.

And achieve a life… that’s Instagram-worthy.