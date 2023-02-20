CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you follow Charlotte politics, you probably know Malcolm Graham, the politician, but only a few may know his story.

Before he brought changes to the Queen City, young Malcolm was a force on the tennis courts.

It was the era of Arthur Ashe, but for the youngest child out of six, Graham’s idol was his oldest sister and first tennis coach, Cynthia, who pushed him not just to play — but to win.

“(She) encouraged me as a tennis player. Playing an all-white sport in the late ’70s, early ’80s, and pretty good at it that (I) shouldn’t be afraid to compete and shouldn’t be afraid to enter tournaments,” Graham said.

But Cynthia did not just inspire him to be the best athletically. She taught him valuable life lessons growing up black in Charleston, S.C.

“She helped me maneuver through tough situations. She helped me get grounded in terms of understanding that education was the way out,” Graham said.

Graham would pair his skills on the court with Cynthia’s advice about education.

He was earning himself a scholarship to Johnson C. Smith University, a historically Black college, and university. It was a move that brought him to Charlotte and closer to another one of his role models.

One that shared his South Carolina roots and his political aspiration Harvey Gantt.

“He was personable, sharp, and candid. And those are the traits that I try to instill in myself in terms of how I carry myself,” Graham said.

Gantt was Charlotte’s first Black mayor and would also become a mentor and friend to Graham, leading the way with his advice and also his actions.

“Just watching how he conducted himself, and how he communicated with the community and how he treated other people,” Graham said.

It was Gantt that, in part, he would emulate both in celebrating his successes running for city council and state senate but also in graciously accepting defeat as he did when he lost his bid for Congress.

Shortly after that loss, though, there was a different loss that would change him forever; he would lose Cynthia.

His sister was one of the parishioners gunned down in the act of hate at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015.

“I really took three years off from work, and I devoted myself to taking care of my family and working to ensure that in death, her voice was heard,” Graham said.

Graham started a foundation in her name, pushing for gun control legislation and denouncing hate anywhere it happens.

But now, just as she inspired him, he hopes to encourage the next generation to chase their dreams too.

“First and foremost, it’s just my kids, right? I don’t have to be a good senator or congressman or a council member… I have to be a good father,” Graham said.

And part of that is showing them, and other kids of color, that no passion or career… whether it be a tennis player, politician, or both, is off limits.

“There’s so much happening in our community that they can take advantage of. But at first, they’re going to be exposed to it. And so, it’s just about making sure people know what’s out there for them,” Graham said.