CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – When she’s not handling business in her office off Cedar Street in Uptown, you can find Trudi Lacey on the court knocking down shots.

After a coaching career that spanned over three decades at both the collegiate and pro levels, Lacey has spent the last seven years as athletic director at Johnson and Wales University.

During her tenure, she’s helped the Wildcats reach new heights.

“We have been able to go on to win four small college national championships,” said Lacey. “Our GPA is over a 3.0, so I’ve been very blessed in so many ways, and I’m so very grateful.”

But before she made a living roaming the sidelines, Lacey starred at N.C. State in the late 70s. She had a stellar career and still ranks in the top 5 in program history in points, rebounds, and double-doubles.

Perhaps her most significant achievement in college was becoming the first Black woman to earn a four-year basketball scholarship in program history.

“Often when you’re in the moment, I’m not thinking that I would have that type of impact but looking back on it, being the first African-American female to get a full scholarship at N.C. State,” Lacey explained. “I understand the impact that it really set the groundwork for all of the athletics at N.C. State.”

Lacey describes herself as a problem solver and is never one to shy away from a challenge. Despite all the obstacles she encountered throughout her career, she never lost sight of her goals.

“I always had to look within myself, not necessarily outside myself, to really hold on to that faith and that belief that I could get it done,” Lacey said.

That faith and hard work over the years led Lacey to her next milestone.

She’ll be inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in April.

A culmination of a career that saw her pave the way for the stars of today.

“I look at it now, especially when I go back to N.C. State or I watch a WNBA game, I’m like, wow, I helped build that foundation and give college women’s basketball and the WNBA that foundation for growth,” Lacey said. “That is a good feeling to know that you’ve been a part of that.”

Trudi Lacey — a true pillar for Black history in the Carolinas.