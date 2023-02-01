CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A coffee shop in Charlotte’s west end is about more than the drinks.

The house blend at Archive mixes creativity and pride with a double shot of history.

This coffee shop goes beyond the brews; inside, you’ll find what owner Cheryse Terry calls ephemera. One of her most prized possessions is a book about poet Langston Hughes from the literary legend Maya Angelou library.

“I feel like we have a modern way of presenting history while honing in community and growing community,” Terry said. “If we don’t know where we came from, we don’t know where we’re going.”

From the carefully curated menu to the icons illustrated on the walls, you’ll find shelves stocked with items to buy and browse. Terry’s work is gaining national attention, attracting stars like Solange Knowles, who donated signed copies of her books.

“So for her to, like, know about it, and want to offer something like this. It’s like, ‘what?’ I haven’t even been in business six months,” Terry said. “So, that just goes to show you, like when you do the work, that people will come.”

Archive has more than 40,000 followers on Instagram. Some customers travel from outside the Carolinas to visit the coffee shop.

“It’s just that hub where you see so many of the community that comes in here,” General Manager Javarian Holley said. “We see families, we have everybody, just you name it, from celebrities to news, anchors, and whatnot, but we’re all the same, and we all network with each other and help each other with different resources.”

Even the bathroom walls are covered with magazines and pictures. It’s a testament to the times turning what could have been trash into treasure for all to see.

“An 80-year-old lady from New Jersey donated me 1400 Jet magazines; she collected them herself,” Terry said. “She cataloged them during the pandemic and was about to throw him out on the phone with her niece that lived in Winston. Her niece was like hold on; somebody may want them.”

The 80-year-old woman and her niece drove the Jet magazines thousands of miles as a special delivery with a Charlotte connection. A 1965 edition shows the aftermath of bombs that destroyed the homes of four civil rights leaders. They lived in the West End and were fighting to end segregation.

“To be donated items that are true to our Black history and Charlotte history, I feel like I am responsible to be the keeper of these memories, and that’s a great feeling,” Terry said.

The past isn’t always pretty, but it’s a part of Terry’s purpose. Her collection includes postcards sent all over the country as Christmas greetings showing picaninny caricatures depicting babies as alligator food. The postcards were a donation from a family that heard about Archive.

“To know how to take the mistakes of the past and to move forward as a people is a blessing to have,” Terry said. “So, it’s important that we don’t take our eyes off preservation of oral history and physical history.”

Terry’s space saves a place for all who want a taste of this time capsule. She encourages others to take a closer look at memorabilia that may be a part of history.

“We can keep on encouraging people how to preserve the objects and for them to see value and what we have around us,” Terry said. “You might have a Martin Luther King fan at your Grandma’s house; we all seen those. It’s about personal Black history that tells about the Black experience.”

All the items in Archive are for sale.

Terry is working on a website where people can purchase merchandise worldwide. In the meantime, if you have any items, no matter how big or small, that tell the story of the black experience, Terry wants them.

Archive is open every day except Wednesday.