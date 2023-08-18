Blue Ridge Runs Red: Growing up with the deadliest man in the Southeast

BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In the 1970s, evil in the Southeast was the exclusive business of one group of friends. Their loyalty to each other and their history was the only thing that kept them alive.

By the late 1970s, the group had all but fallen apart. Their crimes are still felt to this day.

Courtesy: Birt family

“People say notorious, people say men. It all comes down to evil.”

“No one lived when they dealt with Billy Birt.”

“I was his possession.”

“Everything in the ground is cursed and covered in blood.”

“To have three people on a snowy night of all things, it was unheard of.”

There have been whispers, small-town rumors, and campfire ghost stories about what happened on February 3, 1972, in Boone, North Carolina.

A Twisted Truth

But the truth is more twisted than anyone could have anticipated.

“It took a direction that I never even imagined,” said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman.

For most of his career, Hagaman has been investigating what happened that night. It was a Thursday. A snowstorm had hit making the roads slick and treacherous when police got a phone call.

Bryce Durham, his wife Virginia, and their son, Bobby, were found tortured, strangled, and murdered in their home. Inside, everything had been turned upside down.

“From day one, it was like nobody would say anything,” said Hagaman.

That answer would be found 50 years later, 250 miles away.

“The blood runs deep,” said Shane Birt.

Shane knows every turn, but the winding roads of Barrow County, Georgia and the banks of the Mulberry River are also triggers for memories and sins that aren’t his own.

“His hands was huge. I always remember playing with his hands. After I got up in years, I got to go looking at those hands thinking, are these the hands that did all that?” Shane Birt

“The meanest man I’ve ever met in my life, bar none. And I’ve worked over 500 homicides,” said Bob Ingram.

Bob spent the last 50 years working in law enforcement. He’s also the man who helped put Shane’s dad on death row.

“Bob has actually helped me more in the last two years, because the stories that I tell, the normal mind can’t comprehend,” said Shane.

A Killing Spree

Shane’s dad is Billy Sunday Birt. He was a poor boy from rural Georgia who worked in the sawmill and was known for being both intimidating and charming, even with a speech impediment that made him hard to understand.

“Billy Birt wasn’t a nut job. Billy Birt was mean, he was evil,” said Bob.

“What keeps me up at night is a headless man,” said Shane.

Billy was the head of the ‘Dixie Mafia.’ It was a group of small-town men whose job was to run drugs, bootleg, rob, steal, and kill.

“How about the word total? Total and complete control of this area and the people in it,” said Bob. “(all) from one word- fear.”

From 1970 to 74, Billy’s killing spree ramped up. Bob estimates that’s when he murdered most of his 52 to 56 victims, but there are likely more.

“Daddy never sat down and told us a full story on anything, but you know, a job was a job,” said Shane.

Shane was just a baby when Billy went to prison for the last time. But, over decades, he told Shane snippets of his crimes. Now, the roads that lead to him also take him to dark places in his mind.

“One spot we passed, we had seven homicides in it – seven murders,” said Shane.

But in his life, he’s found someone stronger than the memories that haunt him.

“The disgrace was my dad, but the grace, her name is Ruby Nell Birt,” said Shane. “She’s an angel, she’s a saint.”

A Prized Possession Controlled

“Hi, my name is Ruby and I’m the widow of Billy Sunday Birt,” said Ruby. “I was like, just a child. And I worshiped the ground he walked on.”

Ruby was 12 when 17-year-old Billy married her. She became a prized possession he obsessively hid from the rest of the world.

“I remember, I always wanted a garden. He said, ‘Okay pretty woman, I’m going to fix you a garden. But, if I come home and catch you in the garden, I’m going to plow it up,’” remembered Ruby. “I was out in my garden. He drove up, bust out laughing, took out his tractor, and plowed up my garden.”

They had five kids together.

“This is Stoney, Norma Jean, Shane, and me,” said Ruby, pointing to an old picture. Her whole world was her kids and her husband, who often disappeared for days at a time.

“I went down and I said, ‘Won’t you stay with me and the kids tonight?’ He said, ‘Pretty woman, I can’t, I’ve got things to do.’ I said, well, I was leaning against the door. I said ‘One day you’re going to want me and I won’t want you.’ He looked and said, ‘Pretty woman, you’ll die then too,’” said Ruby.

A Life Without Billy

Billy’s disregard for law and life finally caught up to him. Ruby was 30 when Billy was found guilty of torturing and murdering an elderly couple in Wrens, Georgia. He was sentenced to death but was later given life in prison instead.

“Through the trial, they were showing pictures of the Wrens couple. This woman, she was on the bed and her foot was hanging off and she had these black oxfords on. And I could shut my eyes and see them. I wish I never seen them,” said Ruby.

When Billy went to prison, Ruby was thrown into a world she didn’t know with five kids and $30.

“I just prayed. That’s still my prayer, don’t let those genes get in my sons. That has been my main fear of all this, my main fear.” Ruby Nell Birt

She has hundreds of photos at home.

“My pictures are my memories,” smiled Ruby.

Her albums are proof that she did it. She went back and got her GED, raised chickens, baked cakes, and drove a school bus – but mostly prayed.

“I know women was in my shoes,” said Ruby. “I want to show them, you can get out of it. The Lord will get you out.”

Billy died in prison in 2017. She’s kept her story close until she sat down with journalist and author, Phil Hudgins.

“My thoughts were that, ‘How did this family live through that? How did Ruby Nell Birt live through all this?’” said Phil.

When writing their book, Shane remembered a story his dad had told him about a hit in North Carolina.

“He mentioned the mountains of North Carolina and Shane finally remembered he said the word Boone, like in Daniel Boone,” said Phil.

“There’s a lot like Boone, that just dropped out of the sky,” remembered Bob. “They had no idea who these people were, Dixie Mafia? Who are you talking about?”

A 50 Year Cold Case

Bob cold-called Carolynn Johnson, the captain of the investigations unit at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. He told her, he had information on a 50-year cold case.

“Some serial killers do things for fame or they want attention, these guys, I think it was a way of living,” said Carolynn.

Their story was almost unbelievable. How Billy, and others, had been hired to rob and kill a couple up in the mountains of North Carolina. But there was only one man still alive who could confirm it all.

“No emotion about it, no remorse,” said Carolynn. “No emotion whatsoever.”

Billy Wayne Davis was in a Georgia prison serving life for murder. While Birt did most of the killing for the Dixie Mafia, Davis pulled the strings.

“You could look into his eyes and you could still see the evil. You could still see it, that doesn’t go away.” Bob Ingram

After hours of interviews, Davis confessed and named others who were there as well.

When the truth came out, Shane felt relieved.

“You cannot tell people how ‘sorry’ (you are) because their pain is more than your sorry,” said Shane.

As for Ruby, the pain almost consumed her.

“That took some praying and for years, I thought, I went through that, I went through that. I said Lord, take it from me. It was eating me alive,” said Ruby.

A Baptism

But faith intervened, even in Billy’s life. In 1992, almost 20 years after he’d been convicted of murder, he was baptized.

“Whenever I saw my dad, especially the last three times when we got there the first thing he wanted to do is join hands and pray. Before we left, (we would) join hands and pray,” said Shane.

“I guess, for my peace of mind, I believe it because I want to. I can’t judge anybody,” said Ruby.

Peace…it was elusive all those years.

“I can say for the first time in 50 years, I feel free,” said Ruby.

Free…thanks to faith.

The Dixie Mafia dissolved in the late 70s after most of its members went to prison or were killed. After confessing to the Boone murder, Davis died in 2022. As for Shane and Bob, the two are working together to try and solve other cold cases in the area.

Bob said he can definitively link Billy to over 30 different murders.

Ruby still lives in Barrow County. She and Phil recently published a book, ‘Grace and Disgrace: Living with Faith and the Leader of the Dixie Mafia.”

