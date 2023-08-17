Boone, North Carolina, Crime Scene Photos

“It took a direction that I never even imagined,” said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman.

For most of his career, Hagaman has been investigating what happened that night. It was a Thursday. A snowstorm had hit making the roads slick and treacherous when police got a phone call.

Bryce Durham, his wife Virginia, and their son, Bobby, were found tortured, strangled, and murdered in their home. Inside, everything had been turned upside down.

“From day one, it was like nobody would say anything,” said Hagaman.

That answer would be found 50 years later, 250 miles away.