CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – October is breast cancer awareness month, and Queen City News is proud to partner with Susan G. Komen for the More Than Pink Walk in Uptown this weekend.

Queen City News spoke with a breast cancer survivor in eastern North Carolina and a researcher at UNC Chapel Hill, who are both hoping to find a way to bridge research and treatment gaps across different communities.

“God has me here for a reason,” proclaimed Stephanie Walker as she spoke to Queen City News via Zoom.

Walker has the spirit that instantly makes you want to be friends. But some may wonder how she continues to smile at all.

“I was diagnosed stage four right out of the gate,” she explained about her breast cancer diagnosis, “Go big or go home, I guess.”

That diagnosis was in 2015, and the hits just kept coming.

“I was diagnosed with a blood clot in my lung, and I couldn’t work anymore,” she said. “Then I had a TIA, which is a mini-stroke.”

2018 was a bad year, but Walker said the pandemic worsened things.

“I sunk into a really deep depression. I did think suicide several times,” she said. “Actually, on the way to an appointment, I thought about ending my life on the interstate.”

While Walker will tell you these things don’t define her, they’ve certainly pushed her into becoming an advocate for herself and others.

“Those young women out there that have problems or feel a lump and their doctor isn’t concerned, find somebody else that’s gonna listen to you,” she said.

Walker is incredibly passionate about inclusion in health care.

“You’re talking about only 6% of people in clinical trials are black or people of color, but there’s a larger proportion of us with cancer,” Walker said. “So we need to be more active in clinical trials to have the medications geared to us and our bodies to work for us.”

So is Dr. Melissa Troester at UNC Chapel Hill.

It’s the main focus of her research.

“The overall risk of dying of breast cancer among breast cancer patients is about 40% higher for Black women compared to white women,” Dr. Troester said.

She said there are even larger gaps in what happens after a diagnosis.

“We do see differences in how long it takes to get that surgery scheduled,” explained Dr. Troester. “We see differences in terms of how long it takes to complete treatment, and there are differences in terms of how people are accessing care.”

She added that it’d take multiple agencies and people to change that.

“I don’t think it’s just about education; I think it really is also about putting in policies in place that make the playing field equal,” Dr. Troester said.

As we start seeing businesses and people go all out on pink this October, Walker said awareness is good, but action is best.

“Instead of buying all the pink stuff and you don’t know where your money is going, send your money to a vetted organization that does nothing but research,” she said. “I am 63 years old and have been aware for 50 years. So now that we are aware, we need to do something about that.”

Walker is now amid her latest fight: Parkinson’s Disease.

She was diagnosed in early 2022 and continues to stay active with special boxing classes designed specifically for people with Parkinson’s.