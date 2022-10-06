CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Queen City News is proud to partner with Susan G Komen for the More than Pink Walk Uptown Charlotte on Oct. 8.

Novant Health is dedicated to making it easier for women to get their yearly screening by taking their imaging services on the road.

Their hot-pink mobile mammography RV won’t take you on your next family vacation, but it could save your life.

“We do about 4,00 to 5,000 a year just for the Charlotte market,” explains Elizabeth Currie, the Regional Manager of Mammography for the Charlotte area.

Currie took us on a tour of the 38-foot doctor’s office on wheels, sitting in the parking lot of a Novant’s Crown Point Family Physicians office in East Charlotte.

She said she thinks the biggest barrier to people getting screened is fear, so she’s hoping to take it out of the equation.

“I say all the time; this is the easiest way to have it done because you’re in and out usually in 10 minutes,” Currie said. “You park right next to it, and you go in, the girls are just really efficient, and the mammogram itself takes maybe less than five minutes.”

The goal is to bring mammograms to you and limit some barriers to getting checked.

“It also is something that we take out to the community for those that maybe need some assistance and are a little leery of medical tests,” Currie said. “If their friends or their group do it through their church, they’re more apt to do it.”

Right now, some people could use that extra encouragement.

Currie said that during the early days of the pandemic, they had to shut screenings down for six weeks, and according to the National Cancer Institute, U.S patients missed out on 9.4 million screenings in 2020 alone.

“We’re starting to see that pick back up, but we have seen some diagnoses that we probably would have made earlier had we screened them earlier,” Currie said.

Inside the mobile unit, patients get the same 3D technology in the mobile that they’d see in one of Novant’s imaging centers; it’s just quicker.

“This is such an easy test to have done, “Currie said, “and we can diagnose something really early, and they shouldn’t be scared of it.”

There are multiple dates on the mobile mammography calendar left this year, and Currie hopes they can reach as many women as possible.

“I see what we even did as a mammogram 35 years ago,” she said. “Where we’re at today and the research, just the different treatments that patients are able to tap into and the survivorship that goes along with that. It’s been amazing.”

The mobile unit also services people without insurance.

The mobile unit also services people without insurance.