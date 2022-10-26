CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For years, this event has been known as the Race for the Cure, now it has a new name – so you remember – they’re More Than Pink.

Queen City News Anchor Alicia Barnes introduces us to a woman who survived breast cancer to take on a new mission.

Walking for the people who can’t. Walking for the people who are suffering. Walking for those we have lost. Together they’re fighting breast cancer.

Queen City News had the chance to sit down with Kimberly Burrows who said it’s a fight she knows first-hand.

“We have a history of breast cancer in my family. My mother is a two-time breast cancer survivor. So I started talking with my doctor early. I had a scare a couple of years ago, but it turned out to be nothing. So this year I went in December for my annual mammogram and expected to get that everything was great. And they found a spot,” Burrows said. “And as I was getting ready to walk into my employee holiday party for the organization, I worked for at the time, I got a call from my doctor that it was breast cancer.”

Burrows caught it extremely early and was thankful she had options while going through her personal struggle to survive. It lead her on a new path.

“I ultimately decided to have a double mastectomy on January 28. And while I was at home recovering, I saw the post for Susan G. Komen. And so I applied for the position and was fortunate to be able to start this job in March,” she said.

Now, the state executive director for the Susan G. Komen organization in both North and South Carolina, Burrows said her new platform allows her to help others navigate what she calls a rollercoaster of emotions.

Burrows said hence the new name for the walk this year, the Susan G. Komen organization is showing, they’re More than Pink.

“It’s more than a job to me, it’s a passion and having gone through it. And as I said, you know, I still had questions. I didn’t have the answers. I left some doctor’s appointments in tears because I didn’t know,” Burrows said. “I can imagine once someone who is diagnosed, who maybe English isn’t their first language, or they have, you know, they’re working two jobs and they’re trying to figure out how do I get to treatment or do I pay for that mammogram when I found this lump or do I pay to make sure that my child has food this week?”

Burrows went on to state, “Since taking this role I have learned so much of what Susan G. Komen is doing and how we are helping men and women who are diagnosed with breast cancer.”