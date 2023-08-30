CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Saturday, September 23, 2023, participants will walk for the people who can’t: For those too weakened by treatment to join.

For those who are suffering. For those we have lost.

Together we will fight back against breast cancer. Join the walk.

2023 Komen Charlotte | MORE THAN PINK Walk

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Symphony Park (SouthPark Mall), 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC

7:00 a.m. | Site Opens

8:30 a.m. | Opening Ceremony

9:00 a.m. | Walk

9:45 a.m. | After Party in the park

View the event day schedule here!

Event Day Activities | MORE THANK PINK Walk Schedule

7:00 a.m. | Check-in and on-site registration opens

Be sure to sign in and pick up your commemorative Komen Wrap for Opening Ceremony

7:00 a.m. | Event site opens

Explore our four pillars, visit the “We Remember” tent, meet our valued sponsors and more

7:00 a.m. | Hope Village Opens

This area is dedicated to our Breast Cancer Survivors and Metastatic Breast Cancer Thrivers. We will have activities, refreshments and a light breakfast for Survivors / MBC Thrivers and one guest.

8:15 a.m. | Survivors and those living with Metastatic Breast Cancer meet at Hope Village

Don’t miss your opportunity to be in the Parade of Hope during the Opening Ceremony

8:30 a.m. | Opening Ceremony

Honor Survivors / MBC Thrivers as they walk down the Pathway of Hope, celebrate our top fundraisers, and listen to inspiring stories of resilience

9:00 a.m. | Walk begins

Gather your team and take action

9:45 – 11:00 a.m. | Post-Walk Celebration

Enjoy music, snacks and activities as we celebrate your success

All Day Long | Walk where you are

Can’t join us Walk morning? Hop on the treadmill, take to your neighborhood sidewalks or the paths of your favorite local park or trail wherever you’re able to gather with friends, family, and team members near you.

Parking & Event Day FAQ

How long is the Walk?

The 2023 Komen Charlotte MORE THAN PINK Walk will have a 1-mile and 5K route option.

Getting to the Event and Parking

Please check back closer to the event for detailed parking information and event maps.

Are strollers allowed at the event?

Yes! We encourage participants of all ages to join us on event day!

Can I bring my dog(s) to the event?

Yes! Dogs are allowed to join us on the course and in the event area. Please keep your pet(s) leashed at all times for the safety of your pet and other event participants.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

In the interest of keeping our participants safe, Susan G. Komen will follow local, state and federal guidelines or mandates related to COVID-19. Please review the event’s homepage and/or email communications to receive up-to-date information, including safety precautions or event cancellation. If you’re undergoing chemotherapy or are immunocompromised, you may want to take precautions, such as wearing a face mask.

Activities just for survivors & those living with breast cancer

Hope Village Celebration | September 23 | 7:00 – 8:30 a.m.

Join us in the Hope Village area for refreshments and a light breakfast for Survivors / those living with metastatic breast cancer, along with one guest. There will be other activities including survivor recognition buttons and a photo area.

Pathway of Hope/Survivor Parade | September 23 | 8:15 a.m.

All survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer will walk, united, into our Opening Ceremony. Meet us at Hope Village at 8:15 am to line up for the parade, which takes place during the opening ceremony.

Your Event T-shirt

All registered breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer will receive a special event shirt to recognize your special place in our event.