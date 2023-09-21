CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News is a proud sponsor of the 2023 Susan G. Komen More than Pink walk happening on Saturday, Sept., 23 in South Park’s Symphony Park.

When a loved one is diagnosed with breast cancer, their families often jump into “caretaker mode.” One Charlotte-area woman who has been in that role in some capacity for much of her life tells Queen City News that unless you’re in the thick of it, no one quite understands the toll it can take.

Olivia Smith has no trouble summing up her mother.

“She was just awesome,” she said, “She is a very much larger-than-life personality that sometimes was a little much for me to handle.”

Smith’s mother, Michelle, loved to ride motorcycles and laugh with her friends, but for all the fun moments in her life, there were certainly lots of downs.

Smith explained, “In 2014, my mom was first diagnosed with breast cancer and it was an invasive ductal carcinoma. It was only stage one, so it was just a small lump inside one of the ducts in her breast. It was like, if you’re gonna get diagnosed with cancer, probably the best-case scenario.”

Michelle Griswold fought and won that initial battle, but many years later after being in remission, lost the war.

“We were in Italy for my wedding and two days before it, my stepdad pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, just so you know, we think your mom’s breast cancer is back,’” Smith recalled, “Once she got more testing done, she found out that it was already at stage four. It was already in her spine and some spots on her skull, so it wasn’t in her brain, it wasn’t in any of her organs, but it was already in her bones.”

Griswold passed away this August, but Smith said she’s grateful for the memories they made in the time she had left.

“Everybody always tells you, you know, ‘You never know how much time you have,’” she said.

In that short time, Smith was just one of her mother’s caretakers and she can tell you better than anyone, it’s not for the faint of heart.

Smith said, “You just kind of have to do it. You also have to make sure you give space for yourself, to kind of go through the emotions that you’re feeling.”

She also reiterated the need for caretakers to look after themselves too.

“Keep up with your mental health, and your physical health, and find outlets for you. Also, I guess, just really don’t take the time for granted.”

While breast cancer walks are nothing new to Smith and her family, this year’s More than Pink Walk in Charlotte has a much more profound meaning.

“I was really looking forward to my mom being there,” said Smith, “We were really looking for it to be like a big celebration, where she could just thrive being the center of attention and, you know, really be supported and celebrated that day. She’ll still be there, just in a different way. I’m sure it’ll be a very emotional day, but I’m really looking forward to it.”

Smith said it was also helpful for her to be able to go to doctor appointments with her mother, so she could not only understand what was going on herself but also to be a second set of ears to make sure her mother understood what was happening too.

Smith also encourages all women, especially young women, to advocate for themselves if they feel something is off, even if that means seeking out multiple doctors.

The Susan G. Komen More than Pink walk gets underway at Symphony Park with the grounds opening at 7 a.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. and the walk at 9 a.m.

