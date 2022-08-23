Skip to content
Queen City News
Charlotte
59°
LIVE NOW
Watch Queen City News Now
Charlotte
59°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
QC News Investigates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Military
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Press Releases
Recalls
Entertainment
Unusual
Links
Hispanic Heritage Month
Daily Business Report
Celebrating QCN’s Remarkable Women!
Veterans Voices
QC Checklist
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
The Beach Report
Backyard Grilling
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Closings Login
Pinpoint Weather App
📺 Watch
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
TV Schedule
My12
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Tailgate Tips
Black and Blue Kickoff
Gutsy Play of the Game
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
NASCAR
Big Race – Daytona
Indy 500
Charlotte FC
Charlotte Hornets
College Basketball
Charlotte Knights
MLB
China 2022
QC News Now
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Traffic
Gas Prices
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the QC News Team
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
Contests
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for QC News Email Alerts
Download the Queen City News – Charlotte app
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Business
Beyond Meat COO suspended following weekend arrest
Top Business Headlines
You may qualify for money if you drank a Lime-a-Rita
CLT Bed Bath & Beyond among stores set to close
Dow falls 1,250 points, most since June 2020
Chick-fil-A apologizes for tweet deemed disrespecful
Lithium battery manufacturer to open in NC
Rock Hill wants jury in Tepper’s bankruptcy filing
More Business
Two Kings Casino opens sports book
Midnight Diner set for relocation
Toyota’s plans for Greensboro just got even bigger
CLT company settles false claims allegations: DOJ
CLT coffee roaster helps those with disabilities
Bare Minimum: ‘Quiet Quitting’ the latest phenomenon
Do you qualify for $190M Capital One settlement?