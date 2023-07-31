CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Less than one week after UPS avoided what would have been the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history, Yellow Corp is shutting down and laying off thousands of workers.

Yellow Corp owns YRC, a 99-year-old trucking company with more than 12,000 trucks moving freight across the country, and YRC’s north Charlotte parking lot was deserted Monday morning.

“Basically, I have just been in the dark like most people,” YCR driver Mark Bowen said.

If workers did not find out by word of mouth that the company was closing, they were met with a sign at the entrance stating it ceased operation Sunday at noon.

“I never dreamed that I would be 31 years in and have to find a job,” Bowen said. “I am just like everybody else. I have to do what I got to do and move on.”

The driver and Teamsters Local Union No. 71 member commuted to the Charlotte facility from Winston-Salem multiple days a week. As of Sunday, he and at least 600 other workers throughout the Charlotte area need jobs.

QCN’s Question: “Did you have any idea of the state that the company was in?”

Bowen’s answer: “Not to the point that is being exposed now.”

The Teamsters have been in talks with the company recently about missed pension and healthcare payments.

“As of late, they failed to pay into the team care health benefit plan, which equates to about $50 million,” Teamsters Local Union No. 71 President Willie Ford said.

He said no agreement was reached, and Yellow informed the Teamsters it was shutting down.

Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien released the following statement on their website:

“Today’s news is unfortunate but not surprising. Yellow has historically proven that it could not manage itself despite billions of dollars in worker concessions and hundreds of millions in bailout funding from the federal government. This is a sad day for workers and the American freight industry.”

The Teamsters Union was served legal notice Monday that Yellow Corp. is ceasing operations and filing for bankruptcy.

“It’s just an ill-managed company when it comes down to it; labor didn’t cause it; we do our job,” Bowen said. “It’s those that manage the day-to-day operations and the money. My question is, where did the money go? Now, the impact on families and kids as far as insurance – it’s going to be devastating.”

Queen City News contacted Yellow for comment and has not heard back by the deadline.