(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Regional used-car dealership U.S. Auto Sales sent a letter to employees last week telling them to clock out, according to Automotive News.

The company owns several locations across the Southeast, including two in Charlotte. A message posted on the South Boulevard location says U.S. Auto Sales says it’s working on a solution to reopen operations as soon as possible.

The homepage only has payment information: “Our affiliated loan servicing company, USASF Servicing LLC, is open to accept your payments and to assist in servicing your account.”

The South Boulevard location is owned by Cavalaris Realty Co. and the Independence Boulevard location is owned by Independence Shops LLC.