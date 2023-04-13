(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two national banks with strong Charlotte ties ranked at the bottom of a customer satisfaction ranking released recently.

Out of 14 Southeast banks evaluated by consumer services publication J.D. Power, Wells Fargo was 13th and Truist was dead last for 2023. Bank of America ranked seventh.

The region includes retail banks in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Synovus Bak out of Columbus, Georgia, was the top-ranked company.

The U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, now in its 18th year, measures satisfaction across seven factors (in order of importance): trust, people, account offerings, allowing customers to bank how and when they want, saving time and money, digital channels and resolving problems or complaints.

The study also revealed the percentage of customers with $10,000 or more in primary bank deposit balances has declined 16 percentage points in the past year. The percentage of customers categorized as “financially unhealthy” has increased 9 percentage points.

“This shift is causing more customers to reallocate their funds in the hunt for higher interest rates or better savings programs, upping the ante for banks to deliver personalized advice and guidance,” the study reads.

Since the 2022 study, more customers say they’ve experienced fees and fraud. The number of customers who were charged a fee in the past year has grown 5 percentage points, while reports of problems related to fraud have increased by 3 among customers experiencing problems.

Charlotte-based Truist also ranked at the bottom of rankings in Florida, the Mid-Atlantic, South Central and Pennsylvania. Wells Fargo was last in its home state of California.